Dying Light 2 has over 100 hours of content, says Techland

We still don't have a release date for Dying Light 2 beyond its vague Spring 2020 launch window, but that may be for good reason. According to developer Techland, the upcoming open world action game is as time-consuming as some of the biggest and best RPG games out there.

The fresh info comes from a new interview with Dying Light 2's lead game designer Tymon Smektala (via Prankster101 Productions), who confirmed previous reports that the sequel's main story campaign comes in at around 15 hours long.

"It is very hard to measure in an open-world game", explains Smektala. "How long it actually takes to complete the game because of the things that happen between points A and points B of a quest, so basically it’s up to you how you play it."

"Also in a game like this, there are a lot of emergencies. Things just happen as you play the game and you have to react to them. But it is 15 to 20 hours for the main story, because the whole content I would say is more than 100 hours."

That 15 hour mark also isn't accounting for the replay value of Dying Light 2's campaign, which boasts Techland's unique new "narrative sandbox" system, in which the world reacts to key decisions made by the player during the story. The game hits PC, PS4, and Xbox One next year, with a PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett release already confirmed for sometime at a later date.

