Duke #2 brings another classic GI Joe character into the mix

Skybound's current Duke limited series from writer Joshua Williamson, artist Tom Reilly, and colorist Jordie Bellaire kicked the GI Joe portion of the publisher's new Energon Universe line off with a bang, setting the stage for several more GI Joe spin-off titles to come.

With Duke #2 due out on January 31, Skybound has now released an early preview of pages from the upcoming issue, in which Duke comes face-to-face with another classic GI Joe character, Clutch.

Along with the preview of interior pages, Skybound has also release covers for Duke #2 by Tom Reilly, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Tyler Boss and Jason Wordie, Aco, and Nick Dragotta. Check out the pages and covers in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment) (Image credit: Skybound Entertainment)

"Codename: GI JOE continues! Conrad Hauser, AKA Duke, is on the run from the very government he trusted, investigating secrets that may be More Than Meets The Eye," reads Skybound's official solicitation text for Duke #2. "Now, he’s about to meet the last person any GI Joe fan ever expected! Are they friend, foe, or in it for themselves?"

Duke is the first of four limited series that will launch the GI Joe side of the Energon Universe, with writer Joshua Williamson, artist Andrea Milana, and colorist Annalisa Leoni's Cobra Commander #1 marking the launch of the line's second title on January 17.

The other side of Skybound's Energon Universe is of course the Transformers line, which debuted as part of Skybound Entertainment alongside GI Joe in the comic Void Rivals #1 as a surprise to readers.

Check out the best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes.