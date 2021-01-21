N64 Frankenstein controller sports two analog sticks

A strange N64 controller that supports two analog sticks has been discovered.

Below, you can see a complete video from Stop Skeletons From Fighting on YouTube, in which a dual analog N64 controller is shown off in all its glory. This creation is weird and downright wonderful, as its original creator has managed to solder two N64 controllers together to create one Frankenstein's monster-like controller.

If you're wondering how and why it works, let us explain. The N64 had a Dual Controller option on a handful of games, which allowed you to use two controllers at once so you could navigate with both analog sticks. This meant you needed to plug in two controllers, while this... creation... allows you to take advantage of this gameplay option without multiple pads.



"It's bad and weird, but that's why it's beautiful," says channel host Derek, and taking a long look at the unique creation, it's hard to disagree. Throughout the video above, we can see the host using the dual analog N64 creation to play games like GoldenEye 007, Perfect Dark, Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, and more.



Then, we can see the host playing with two N64 controllers at once, controlling each with a different hand, giving us a good look at just how chaotic the standard experience would be for using two analog sticks at once with an N64 game, if you're unfamiliar with the concept.

