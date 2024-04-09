Dragon's Dogma 2 patch fixes progression-blocking bugs, but PC players are left frustrated over persisting performance issues

By Hirun Cryer
"Updates on the progress of the performance-related patches would be nice!"

A new Dragon's Dogma 2 patch is here to remedy progression-blocking bugs, but PC players are frustrated that it hasn't addressed performance issues prevalent since launch.

The brand new update for Dragon's Dogma 2 just dropped earlier today, April 9, across all platforms. You can read the full patch notes on Capcom's website, but be warned: it's slim pickings. "Fixed issues that prevented progression in some quests" is arguably the biggest note in the update, while there are also bug fixes and fixes for characters getting stuck on certain bits of terrain.

There's some relief at the progression-blocking bugs getting the axe. "Bruh... just as my wife just deleted her save data to make a new one cause a quest of hers was broken," writes one Twitter user. "Thanks for the update, but I hope you can give more specific details on the patch note," writes another user, echoing a popular sentiment from players looking to Capcom for more granular details.

Elsewhere, though, PC players are frustrated with performance issues. "Still praying for that performance upgrade," writes one Twitter user, with over 160 likes at the time of writing. "That’s all? We need more performance fixes," adds another player via Twitter, while another writes, "Updates on the progress of the performance-related patches would be nice!"

Dragon's Dogma 2 launched to 'Mixed' overall Steam reviews last month primarily due to performance issues. Players reported widespread crashes, stuttering issues, and dropped frames for Capcom's RPG, and it didn't appear that any amount of tweaking or upgraded CPUs could remedy the performance issues.

Some are even hoping for adjustments to the in-game romance system further down the line. Even since launch, Dragon's Dogma 2 players have been sounding off on the "janky" romance system, and aside from anything else, a lot of players out there just really want to smooch the Pawns. Others, meanwhile, aren't convinced we should be romancing characters that amount to little more than servants. 

Patch notes are always welcome, but many feel dissatisfied with Capcom's offerings right now. Still, it helps that Dragon's Dogma 2 has generally gone down a storm since launch last month - so much so that players are creating unique in-game trends like 'Pawn Surfing,' which is unfortunately exactly what it sounds like. 

