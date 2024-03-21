Dragon's Dogma 2 will be out in mere hours, and to celebrate the impending release, Capcom have revealed a new launch trailer as part of the Future Games Show, teasing some of the fantasy perils waiting for us on the other side.

Teasing the mythological status of our chosen one protagonist and voiced by VA legend Debra Wilson, we're given a tantalizing glimpse of threats to come, little hints of monsters we'll see in our journey. The beasts range from a snake-headed horror to a lumbering troll overarm-chucking our hero at the horizon, a ridiculously giant statue that brings to mind Shadow of the Colossus in all the best ways, and, of course, dragons - lots and lots of dragons, including a stained-glass representation of some giant blood-colored beast, a ghostly spirit wyrm, and a scaly, narrow-eyed titan who evokes nothing less than a bad-tempered napalm factory.

The whole thing is framed by a stained glass presentation of our character's impending journey, with the shattered glass giving hints at what's to come before forming into a final mural with castles, magic, cat people... frankly, if even half of what's on there is in the final game, it's going to be a hell of an odyssey.

If you're excited for what's to come, the Dragon's Dogma 2 character creation system has actually been released for free already, to give players a taste of who they might be. Otherwise, Dragon's Dogma 2 will be out on 22 March for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

