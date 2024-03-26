Dragon's Dogma 2 fans in shambles after learning catapults blast open new areas, not just topple giant beasts

Dragon's Dogma 2 players are only just realizing that you can use the catapults to open up new parts of the RPG's map.

If you've been strolling past suspicious-looking piles of boulders blocking your path for dozens of hours in Capcom's new game, I've got bad news for you. It turns out you could break them down to reveal new parts of the Dragon's Dogma 2 map after all - but you'll need a catapult to do it.

In the clip below, that's gone semi-viral over the last few hours, a Dragon's Dogma 2 player shows themselves loading up a catapult with a big boulder, and firing it seemingly off into nothing in the distance. They hit a cliff face though, revealing a hidden passageway through the cliff after the smoke and rubble has dissipated.

I just found out you can use catapults to unlock new parts on the map in Dragon's Dogma 2! #DD2 pic.twitter.com/RhH1OsiDEgMarch 26, 2024

Shockingly, this is actually a method of opening up new routes around Dragon's Dogma 2's huge map. The RPG isn't "open-world" per se - it more deals in interconnecting roads and pathways, rather than big open spaces, and more of these pathways are just waiting to be opened up if you can find a trusty catapult.

Oddly, I think I know which bit of the map this clip takes place in. To the immediate north of the Checkpoint Village to the west, there's a big open field, where a cyclops can be found, sometimes fighting a Drake. In the northern area of this big field, there are ruined castle ramparts, and I think it's here that you can find the catapult.

Some Dragon's Dogma 2 players didn't even know you could use the catapults, let alone use them to unlock new paths. "WTF! I knew you could use the ballista but had no idea you can use the catapults," writes one Twitter user in response. "The thieves' explosive ability can clear some too! Discovered this [while] in a labyrinth," adds another user. Hey, the more you know.

And yes, a lot of people have predictably tried launching their Pawns in the catapult. No, it doesn't work, and if Twitter is anything to go by, a disturbing number of Arisen have tried it. "Sadly, you can't catapult your pawns. I've tried," writes a player. What would Ulrika think if she saw the Arisen trying to pull this off?

