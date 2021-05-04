Dog shelter sim To The Rescue is donating some of its profits to animal charities

Dog shelter simulation game To The Rescue! has announced an animal charity partnership that will donate a percentage of the game’s profits to helping real dogs.

To The Rescue! allows players to run their own animal shelter with the intention of taking in, rehabilitating, and rehoming various breeds of dog. This isn’t as easy as it sounds, though as like in real rescue centers, there’s a lot of work to be done. This includes managing all of the dogs’ needs, holding fundraisers, and helping them find the perfect forever home.

The game’s developer, Little Rock Games, is maintaining its promise to donate 20% of profits from the game to help actual dog shelters by announcing a partnership with Petfinder Foundation, a US-based charity that “works to prevent the euthanasia of adoptable pets by assisting animal shelters and rescue groups across North America.”

In an announcement video, Little Rock Games developer Olivia states that “from the beginning, we committed to a promise of donating 20% of profits from our game to pet shelters across the United States. Today, we are pleased to announce that we partnered with Petfinder Foundation in this endeavor. [...] and we couldn’t be any more proud to be working with them.”

This isn’t the first time a game has set out to make an impact in the real world, as Alba: A Wildlife Adventure developer Ustwo games also made a pledge to plant a tree for every copy of the game sold - which has since amounted to over 600,000 trees being planted. The game is also due to launch on consoles this Spring meaning the team should be well on their way to achieving their goal of planting one million trees for the cause.

To The Rescue! is set to launch on PC and Nintendo Switch during the Fall of 2021 and is available to wishlist on Steam now.