Loki season 1 director reuniting with Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa for a new episode of Doctor Who

Loki season 1 director Kate Herron is returning to time travel – she's writing an episode of Doctor Who for the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa.

Herron previously directed all six episodes of Loki's first season, which aired on Disney Plus in 2021. She also directed four episodes of the first season of Sex Education, the Netflix comedy-drama that propelled Gatwa into the spotlight.

"Clearly I can’t get enough of time travel," Herron said in a statement. "It is an absolute honor to write for Russell and Ncuti. We had so much fun and can’t wait for you all to see it."

She's set to co-write the episode with actor and writer Briony Redman. The pair have collaborated on a number of projects before, including their comic book The Storkening.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies added: "I was a huge fan of Loki and reached out to Kate to say so – she then introduced me to Briony, and it was all systems go! They've written a wonderful script, which created unique challenges for cast and crew alike. The end result is gorgeous and thrilling and scary, and not like any other episode of Doctor Who."

Gatwa's Doctor will be introduced in a festive special airing this December, but his season kicks off in earnest in 2024. He'll be joined by companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, while Jonathon Groff and Indira Varma also have key roles in the new season.

Doctor Who returns this November for three 60th anniversary specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, before season 14 airs next year. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.