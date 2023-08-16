Doctor Who fans are debating the best performance by an actor playing The Doctor

For a show about travelling anywhere in time and space, us Doctor Who fans sure love looking back to the past. Case in point: a new discussion has erupted on social media around the best performance by an actor playing The Doctor – and it’s got us revisiting some old classics.

@PoorlyAgedWho kicked things off. They tweeted: "What’s the best performance any actor has ever given as the Doctor? I’ll start: David Tennant in Midnight," referring to Ten’s tense trip around the eponymous resort planet.

Others, inevitably, chimed in with picks of their own. There was plenty of love for Peter Capaldi’s Doctor, especially the all-time great ‘Heaven Sent’ episode. You’ll feel like you’re in a time loop of your own with how much that came up in the replies.

My personal favorite, Eleven’s impassioned speech in the ‘Rings of Ahkaten’, is rightly getting its flowers. Another popular pick is Tennant’s Human Nature/Family of Blood two-parter as John Smith – we assume because of that ending. The Doctor has never been scarier.

Capaldi in Heaven Sent my go-to obvious answer but to go a bit different, I want to say Eccleston in Dalek. There is a rawness there that was so hardcore. Same applies to Parting of the Ways as well. Honestly though all 13 performances of 9th were genuinely STELLAR.August 14, 2023 See more

It ain’t given the hype it deserves but Rings of Ahkaten is one of Matt’s greatest performances full stop. pic.twitter.com/lD2yNgYZLNAugust 14, 2023 See more

David Bradley in Twice Upon a Time.Patrick Troughton in Enemy of the World.Jon Pertwee in Inferno.Tom Baker in Genesis of the Daleks.Sylvester McCoy in Ghost Light.Christopher Eccleston in Dalek.David Tennant in Human Nature/Family of Blood.Matt Smith in The 11th Hour.August 14, 2023 See more

Don’t worry, though, NuWho doesn’t exclusively dominate proceedings. Patrick Troughton in ‘Enemy of the World’ is namechecked several times, while there’s also a lot of love for Tom Baker in ‘Genesis of the Daleks'.

Lest we forget some of the timey-wimey outliers too. David Bradley’s First Doctor recasting has got some shoutouts, while the late John Hurt’s War Doctor still resonates with fans too.

Now, a look to the future: Doctor Who will return with three specials celebrating its 60th anniversary later this year. David Tennant is also back though, confusingly, he’s now the Fourteenth Doctor. The new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa will then step into the TARDIS officially for his own series from 2024.

