We're calling it now, these new Disney Lorcana cards will sell out fast

We're very sorry to say that there's a clutch of new Disney Lorcana cards to collect, mostly because they're really pretty and will probably sell out fast.

Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition introduces six cards with all-new artwork by animators from Walt Disney Animation Studios, and these rework existing cards or ones from the newly-revealed Rise of the Floodborn set. Besides coming with a special Disney 100 frame, each card has a satin holographic foil finish.

Although it's not available for pre-order yet, the Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition will join the best card games on shelves this December 1 and will retail for $49.99. You can check out the cards that are included below.

Seeing as it's been so tricky to get hold of Lorcana in general (in fact, Disney Lorcana has been selling so well that a reprint is on the way), we dread to think how quickly these limited-edition cards will be snapped up. Still, at least they're alternate designs rather than completely original creations - you can get them in other ways, though they of course won't feature that unique artwork.

Because the cards in this set ('Mickey Mouse, Friendly Face,' 'Elsa, Gloves Off,' 'Genie, Powers Unleashed,' 'Stitch, Abomination,' 'Maleficent, Uninvited,' and 'Maui, Demigod') don't change the original rules, you can use them as a part of your existing decks. Just try not to rough them up, because it sounds like they won't be sticking around for long.

