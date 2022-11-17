Disenchanted gets mixed first reactions as Disney sequel called "pure magic" and "a mess"

The first reactions for Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007's Enchanted, are in – and they're a mixed bag. Set 15 years after the events of Enchanted, when Giselle (Amy Adams) was forced out of her life as an archetypal Disney princess into the real-life world of New York City, Disenchanted sees her settling down in the suburbs with Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and Robert's daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino).

Maya Rudolph plays Malvina Monroe, who oversees the town and causes problems for Giselle and her family – when she wishes their lives were a perfect fairytale, she inadvertently sends them all back to her animated homeland, the Kingdom of Andalasia. Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Oscar Nunez are also part of the cast, along with James Marsden and Idina Menzel, who reprise their roles from the first movie.

"Well Disenchanted sure has its wobbles but overall it’s wickedly good fun - a delight to see Giselle back on our screens. Been waiting for this film for years and I couldn’t stop smiling - the villain song in particular is an absolute blast," tweeted (opens in new tab) critic Emily Murray.

"Disenchanted is a blast!" echoed (opens in new tab) Pramit Chatterjee. "It builds on Enchanted in a very logical & fantastical fashion & aptly deconstructs relevant ideas of fantasy & reality again. The songs & the way they're visualized is FANTASTIC. Everyone in the cast is great but Amy Adams functions on another LEVEL!"

According to (opens in new tab) Jamie Jirak: "It’s no Enchanted, but I'm filled with joy after watching #Disenchanted. Pure magic! Not only did it right the first film’s only wrong by letting Idina Menzel sing, but Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph have a duet that's an instant Disney classic. Not enough James Marsden!"

However, not everyone is a fan. "Bad news: Disenchanted is a disappointment. It barely allows for Amy Adams to do the things she’s gotta do. It’s a mess," said (opens in new tab) Courtney Howard.

"Found myself charmed by Disenchanted which can't quite capture the magic of its predecessor but is still lovely nonetheless," tweeted (opens in new tab) Awais Irfan. "A fun twist on the classic "good versus evil" Disney story with Adams on top form. Shame the music isn't all that memorable though."

Disenchanted arrives on Disney Plus on November 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates.