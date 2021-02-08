Disco Elysium: The Final Cut adding four new side quests and full voice acting

A new interview details all the content being added to Disco Elysium: The Final Cut later this year.

The new interview with developer ZA/UM comes from Push Square, and details several brand new additions for the re-release. For example, there'll be one new side quests for each political philosophy in The Final Cut of Disco Elysium, meaning four in total.

While these side quests don't have a "major bearing on the game's main storyline," according to writer Justin Keenan, they will introduce to you new things including characters, items, UI details, and more. Keenan explains that these side quests were meant to launch in the original version of Disco Elysium in 2019, but were ultimately cut before launch.

If you're familiar with Disco Elysium, you'll know that the game supported voice acting for some character lines, but not every line of dialog. For The Final Cut, Disco Elysium will feature voice acting for every single line of dialog, even including your skills.

Rounding out the new details are teases about new art features for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. "The art team has also added tons of nice new details to the world itself," says Keenan. "New animations, new or improved character portraits, new sound and lighting effects," for example.

Currently, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut will be out at some point in March. When it does launch at some point during the month, it'll be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and even Nintendo Switch, so you can play ZA/UM's adventure on the go.

If you're either a newcomer to or experienced with ZA/UM's incredible adventure, head over to our feature on the making of Disco Elysium for a report on the making of one of the most original RPGs of the last decade.