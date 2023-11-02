Dig into the secret mysteries of Assassin's Creed Valhalla in a new graphic novel

Dark Horse Comics is returning to the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla with a new hardcover original graphic novel that digs into the secrets of the so-called Hidden Codex of a mysterious order.

In fact, the concept of the Hidden Codex is so central to the concept of the new OGN that it lends its name to the story, appropriately titled Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Hidden Codex. Written by Mathieu Gabella with art by Paolo Traisci, The Hidden Codex revolves around a Viking captive named Edward as he seeks out a member of a secret order known as "Those Unseen."

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"After securing his own freedom from a clan of Vikings that kidnapped him, Edward, a scribe and reluctant monk, returns to find his brother missing and strange documents blackened by a language he innately understands," reads Dark Horse's official description of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Hidden Codex.

"No one knows where these occult-looking symbols came from, but Edward has seen such writings before: in the workshop of an enigmatic wise man among the Vikings who is part of a secret order: Those Unseen," it continues. "An order that could offer answers to Edward, and guarantee his aspirations of freedom and knowledge. But with that knowledge can he find and rescue his own brother before it’s too late?"

Fortunately, Gabella and Traisci are no strangers to the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, having also co-created the Assassin's Creed Valhalla webcomic.

"We were very lucky to work with Mathieu Gabella and Paolo Traisci, two long-standing fans of the franchise who infused their love and deep knowledge of our lore in this book," says Ubisoft senior transmedia content manager Etienne Bouvier in a statement. "Fans and newcomers alike will enjoy this mysterious tale which expands Assassin’s Creed Valhalla across uncharted territories.”

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Hidden Codex goes on sale May 1.

