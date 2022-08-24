Destiny 2 Season of Plunder revives Eramis from Beyond Light plus the beloved King's Fall raid

The Destiny 2 Season of Plunder trailer has dropped and there's a lot to unpack - including the revival of Eramis, the main antagonist from Destiny 2 Beyond Light, and the return of the fan-favorite Destiny 1 raid King's Fall.

Eramis has been awoken from an icy prison by an unknown helper and rallied a crew of Eliksni pirates to help her recover some powerful old relics. But of course, you can plunder them instead, stealing the treasure right out from her nose (does she even have a nose?).

This will kick off a suite of swashbuckling loot and game modes coming in Season of Plunder, including new Exotics, seasonal story missions, the Ketchcrash and Expedition activities, and a brand-new Season Pass to work your way through. Some activities, including new Pirate Hideouts and the King's Fall raid, will be free to all players as well.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is also bringing the Arc 3.0 upgrade, one final update to the Light subclasses that will expand your build-crafting options with electrifying mobility and handheld lightning.

This season runs from today, August 23 through to December 6. Starting August 26, you'll get to re-infiltrate the lair of the Taken King and snatch all the returning armor and weapons tucked away inside of it.

The Season will also debut a new Exotic Fusion Rifle called Delicate Tomb and other pirate-themed Legendaries and Exotics. Of course, all of the outfits available to you will be pirate-themed as well, so it'll be a very seaworthy season Destiny.

The Season of Plunder was announced not long after the hotly anticipated Lightfall reveal trailer. Destiny 2 Lightfall is the next expansion coming in February, and it heavily features Calus, Destiny 2's original raid boss. Calus is now a servant of the Witness, the scion of the Darkness - and no, that's not good, not for us or the Neptunian city of Neomuna.