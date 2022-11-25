Destiny 2 players think a character embezzled money from a community event

A Destiny 2 community event has been mired in questions after concluding, with many wondering if there is some in-lore embezzlement going on.

Earlier this week, Bungie launched a new community event to ‘clean up’ the Eliksni quarter, a non-combat zone where allied Fallen have moved in under the protection of the Guardians. It was looking run down, so the idea was for Guardians to pitch in Treasure (Destiny 2 is currently going through a pirate-themed season). Together, Bungie was looking for 400 million Treasure to be donated for the charitable effort by the entire community. For that much gold, surely it would be a luxurious revamp for the beloved Eliksni, right?

The Destiny 2 community speed-ran the event completing it in just over a day, and the results were, let’s say, disappointing. For their efforts, players saw the Eliksni Quarter get some flowers, some sweeperbots, and other small renovations. This has left the community wondering - 'where did all that money go?'

While the easiest explanation is that it might have just been an underwhelming pay-off to the community event, some players are pointing the finger at one of Destiny 2's shadier characters. The Spider, who ran the event, is well known for unfair bargains and underhanded black market dealings, and many think, or are at least joking that his involvement is the answer to the underwhelming reveal.

That all being said, many players did not leave the situation with their hands guilt-free either. Due to an infinite donations glitch (as outlined by Cheese Forever (opens in new tab)), players were generating donations out of thin air, essentially printing their own money. This also explains why the event was completed so quickly by the community, meaning that in this (in-game) charitable drive, the players were also guilty of counterfeiting. With so much fraud and embezzlement going on, this really is beginning to feel like a cryptocurrency scam.

While this is all fun metacontext, it seems unlikely that this explanation will be reflected in-game, unless retroactively. While Bungie could surprise and show it was the Spider’s plan all along, it seems easier to accept that this was just a bit of an underwhelming community event. We will have to wait and see if this egregious financial laundering is ever acknowledged by the developers.

