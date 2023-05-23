Destiny 2 is finally a real MMO, people – it's got a fishing minigame

Destiny 2: Season of the Deep kicks off today, and its launch trailer confirms the release of the most important activity in any MMO: a fishing minigame.

The trailer opens with a whole bunch of important-sounding stuff about Sloane assisting an ancient sea creature that apparently has knowledge of the Witness, the big bad of Lightfall and indeed Destiny's entire Light and Darkness saga. We've got a six-player undersea activity, new Taken-fied guns, yada yada yada. It's cool stuff, but it ain't about fishing. That doesn't come in until right at the end of the trailer, and it is glorious.

Brandishing a steel rod with a neon-strung reel, a Hunter clad in the season's Atlantis-esque armor sidles up to a dock, seemingly located back in the European Dead Zone, and wets a line with a satisfying plunk to their bobber. Kites based on alien koi fish whip in the breeze as bass leap temptingly over the surface of the lake. There is no Darkness here, Guardian, only fish.

This isn't just wishful, fish-ful thinking, either. A press release from Bungie confirms that "players who own the Season Pass will have access to weekly Deep Dive missions, the matchmade Seasonal activity named Salvage, and the all-new Fishing activity." That's Fishing with a capital F, folks. This is serious business. Destiny 2 can finally sit at the MMO table during lunch.

Even putting the fishing minigame aside for the moment – with great effort, I assure you – the Season of the Deep looks good so far. It's exciting to see the planet Titan return as the Vanguard sends us down where it's better, down where it's wetter, under the sea, and I'm already a big fan of this giant monster friend. Reckon I'll name her Nessy.