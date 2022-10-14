Despite divisive Overwatch 2 meta, Blizzard is "not planning any immediate balance changes"

Don't expect any Overwatch 2 hero balances just yet, as Blizzard says the current power level of every character is pretty fair, actually. In the latest Overwatch 2 Developer Update, Blizzard addresses hero balance (a perpetual point of contention on the Overwatch scene), stating that "every hero on the roster has a win-rate between 45% and 55%."

Because of this metric, the team is "not planning any immediate balance changes" - aside from a "target adjustment to Zarya in Total Mayhem" - which may come as a surprise to many Overwatch 2 players. After all, Overwatch 2's version of Orisa was declared OP almost immediately after the game launched, and she's still rough to play against now. And many players have taken to social media to complain about Sombra, Sojourn, and Symmetra. There's even been feedback that support Moira is too powerful, but as a Moira main I think she's just fine.

Despite stating that there aren't any hero balances coming any time soon, Blizzard does have its eye on some of the DPS heroes, who could get nerfs down the line. Genji is on the dev team's radar, with the blog post stating "we want to make sure he’s not dominating the playing field" and "we'll watch Genji carefully throughout the season to ensure he doesn't slice up the competition too much and may make adjustments in Season Two." Sombra was slightly buffed ahead of launch to increase her damage on hacked targets, but the team may nerf her down the line by balancing her "hack ability-lockout duration." Symmetra and Torbjorn are also looking at potential changes, though they may remain the same if Blizzard decides to change up Genji, as the two DPS characters are considered counters to the ninja.

Interestingly enough, it appears that any hero changes won't come until Overwatch 2 Season 2, which won't kick off until December 6. That means that we've got almost two more months of Sombra hacks, seeming unkillable Orisas, and bullying Genjis, unless Blizzard changes course and makes adjustments sooner rather than later. The team did just adjust Overwatch 2 competitive ranks after players "ranked too low," so they're certainly prepared to make swift adjustments as they see fit.

