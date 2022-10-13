Overwatch 2 is boosting competitive ranks after players "ranked too low"

Overwatch 2 players will get a competitive mode boost after they were "ranked too low," according to the latest Overwatch 2 patch notes (opens in new tab).

The patch notes promise that the boost will help players feel less stuck in their rank and stresses that they "should be able to climb the ranks in their first rank update assuming they’re supposed to be higher based on their performance."

Ahead of the sequel's launch, Blizzard was clear as to how Overwatch 2 competitive mode and its new ranking system would work. The company revamped the entire process, removing the numeric Skill Rating (SR) in favor of Skill Tier Divisions. A lengthy blog post (opens in new tab) even warned that "most players will find their rank is slightly lower when they start out" after completing Overwatch 2 placement matches.

Clearly, this new ranking system is a bit too harsh when it comes to placement, because Blizzard is reworking it yet again. Hopefully, existing players will no longer feel stalled at lower placements and can climb ranks at a more reasonable pace. According to the patch notes, if you haven't yet done your placement matches, you won't experience the harsher ranking system, but will likely be placed in a rank that feels right for you.

As someone who was a Platinum-ranked healer in the original game and won all seven placement games in a row just to be placed in Bronze 3 (about as low as you can go), it's nice to see Blizzard making adjustments to the competitive mode.

It took days for Overwatch 2 to work, and I'm not sure it was worth it.