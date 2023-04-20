Deathloop started as a "small game" stopgap instead of Dishonored 3

Deathloop was meant to be a "small game," before it ballooned in size.

That's according to Arkane co-founder Raphaël Colantonio, speaking to RockPaperShotgun (opens in new tab) in a new interview this week. Colantonio revealed that Arkane chose to focus on Deathloop because the studio didn't want to develop Dishonored 3, and that the shooter started out as a "small game."

Deathloop would end up becoming a "big thing, over the years," added Colantonio. Arkane didn't want to do Dishonored 3, but instead wanted to make a "small game" with multiplayer, microtransactions, and a "lot of recycling," like a rogue-like, which is how Deathloop was born.

Deathloop went on to become the game it was at launch: a shooter based around a single day with four recycled environments and multiplayer invasions. "It would probably cost just as much to make Dishonored 3," Colantonio admitted in the interview, as Deathloop expanded from its original scale and scope.

"But back then it was not meant to be," the Arkane co-founder added. Considering Deathloop went on to become beloved by players and critics alike around the world (including here at GamesRadar+ in our Deathloop review), we'd say Arkane did pretty well with expanding upon the shooter's original pitch and vision.

Colantonio brings up Arkane wanting to develop Deathloop in order to learn multiplayer games, and that's something the studio is again putting an emphasis on next month with Redfall. The vampiric shooter is set to launch on May 2 for PC, and Xbox Series X/S via Xbox Game Pass.

