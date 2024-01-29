Deleted Deadpool 3 synopsis says it will "change the history of the MCU" with Wolverine

While some have been busy piecing together Deadpool 3’s plot through the many, many out-of-context set photos during production, Marvel’s Japanese website has given us our first (semi-official) tease of the MCU threequel’s story – before being swiftly deleted.

"The fucking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine?" reads the synopsis, which has a whiff of machine translation about it.

Marvel Studios Japan has released the first synopsis for ‘DEADPOOL 3’:“The fucking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine?” pic.twitter.com/DnYoAyufcIJanuary 28, 2024 See more

Still, if it rings true, Deadpool 3 will likely have major implications on the rest of the MCU – with Deadpool’s frenemy Wolverine (a returning Hugh Jackman) having a significant part to play.

What will Deadpool and Wolvie get up to? Some set photos point towards villains from Fox’s X-Men films making an appearance, with another leak revealing that Deadpool will meet a long-haired version of himself while holding ‘Dogpool’, a canine variant of the Merc with a Mouth.

Deadpool 3 has now wrapped filming, with star Ryan Reynolds marking the occasion with a crotch shot, naturally. It’s suitably on-brand: the third movie in the Deadpool franchise is making the leap over to Marvel Studios and will be the MCU’s first theatrical R-Rated release.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26. Reynolds and Jackman will be joined in the cast by Monica Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and returning Elektra actor Jennifer Garner. Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen will also appear in undisclosed roles.

