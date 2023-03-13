Dead Island 2 wants to be "best in class" at first-person combat

Dead Island 2 is shooting to be the "best in class" at first-person combat.

Game director of the long-awaited sequel, Dave Stanton, recently spoke to GamesRadar+ about Dead Island 2's ambitious and graphic dismemberment system. "It's taken a hell of a lot of development efforts," Stanton said of the 'Flesh' system, which governs how zombies are taken apart in mind-numbingly brutal fashion.

The system was "masterminded" by Dead Island 2's tech art director, Dan Evans, Stanton reveals, and took a "couple of iterations" to get just right. The result is zombies losing skin to grenade explosions, faces being punched in, and other anatomically-accurate dismemberments.

"We knew that for Dead Island 2, we wanted to get back to zombies being at the absolute core of the game," Stanton continued. "We wanted to be absolute best in class, first-person combat. And so you know, to deliver on those goals, you really want to push the envelope, right, what else can we bring new that has never been done before?"

It sure is one gory envelope that Dead Island 2 is pushing. "If you'd have been here in the studio, while some of the artists were having to, like research, this kind of stuff, and seeing, you know, some of the horrific imagery that they had upon screen at the same time while modeling intestines and organs and all the rest of it," Stanton continued.

"Yeah, it's, it's been a journey, that's for sure," the game director concluded. We can certainly imagine the sort of journey it's been for all the poor artists researching and analyzing how a body completely falls apart, that's for sure.

Dead Island 2 finally launches, after many years in development hell and multiple iterations, in just over a month from now on April 21.

You can read up on our Dead Island 2 preview for what we made of the zombie sequel when we played for ourselves, as well as our complete interview with Stanton.