New on DC Universe Infinite (August 2021): All the comics arriving this month

DC Universe Infinite has started out strong in the month of August with the digital debut of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill Tour, which will debut in print later this year. But like Harley and Ivy, you're about go on a tour yourselves… of all the other comic books coming to DC Universe Infinite this month.

With blood in the water thanks to The Suicide Squad movie, the upcoming Suicide Squad: King Shark limited series is surfacing first for DC Universe Infinite subscribers. The first issue is already on the service, with the remaining issues coming out monthly.

And like clockwork, the second half of the spring's Future State issues are rolling out onto DC Universe Infinite. This series was first published in February and March of 2021, and following the general rule of titles being made available on DC Universe Infinite about six months after their debut in print, Future State titles are right on schedule.

The rollout of classic Milestone Media comics continue on DC Universe Infinite in August, with new issues of Static, Icon, Blood Syndicate, and Hardware. That's in addition to the new Milestone comics Static, Hardware, and Icon & Rocket, which are debuting here simultaneously with their regular print/digital release.

And keeping on the classic comics mindset, four more issues of the '50s series Strange Adventures is being added this month, as well as issues of the '60s Aquaman series, the '40s Wonder Woman series, and two standalones - Action Comics #600 and Batman #220.

DC Universe Infinite currently has over 25,000 comics on its service and is available in North America on web browsers, as well as iOS and Android platforms. The service is $7.99 per month, or $74.99 per year (that's over a $20 savings).

Here's what's being added each Monday in August 2021 on DC Universe Infinite:

DC Universe Infinite additions for August 2

Future State: Aquaman #1 (Image credit: DC)

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox Director's Cut #5

The Next Batman: Second Son #9

Batman Black & White #2

Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) #11

Future State: Aquaman #1

Future State: Batman/Superman #1

Future State: Dark Detective #2

Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes #1

Future State: Suicide Squad #1

Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #1

Hardware (1993-1997) #17

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour #1

RWBY/Justice League #8

Strange Adventures #8

Strange Adventures (1950-1973) #7

The Last God #12

The Other History of the DC Universe #2

Wonder Woman (1942-1986) #43

Inferior Five #6

Legends of the Dark Knight #5

Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #2

Represent! #8

Suicide Squad: King Shark #1

DC Universe Infinite additions for August 9

Action Comics (1938-2011) #600 (Image credit: DC)

The Next Batman: Second Son #10

Action Comics (1938-2011) #600

Far Sector #10

Future State: Harley Quinn #2

Future State: Superman of Metropolis #2

Future State: Swamp Thing #2

Future State: The Flash #2

Future State: The Next Batman #3

Future State: Wonder Woman #2

Hardware: Season One #1

Harley Quinn & the Birds of Prey #4

Hellblazer: Rise and Fall #3

Icon (1993-1997) #17

Man-Bat #1

RWBY/Justice League #9

Static (1993-1997) 18

Strange Adventures (1950-1973) #8

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #7

Wonder Woman (1942-1986) #44

Legends of the Dark Knight #6

Represent! #9

DC Universe Infinite additions for August 16

Wonder Woman (1942-1986) #46 (Image credit: DC)

The Next Batman: Second Son #11

American Vampire 1976 #5

Aquaman (1962-1978) #1

Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) #12

DC Love Is A Battlefield #1

Future State: Dark Detective #3

Future State: Green Lantern #2

Future State: Justice League #2

Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #2

Future State: Robin Eternal #2

Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #2

Future State: Teen Titans #2

Hardware (1993-1997) #18

Rorschach #5

Static: Season One #3

Strange Adventures (1950-1973) #9

Sweet Tooth: The Return #4

The Green Lantern Season Two #11

Wonder Woman (1942-1986) #46

Legends of the Dark Knight #7

Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #3

Represent! #10

Suicide Squad: King Shark #2

DC Universe Infinite additions for August 23

DC Horror Presents: The Conjuring: The Lover #1 (Image credit: DC)

The Next Batman: Second Son #12

Aquaman (1962-1978) #53

Batman: Curse of the White Knight #5

Batman/Catwoman #3

DC Connect #16

DC Horror Presents: The Conjuring: The Lover #1

Future State: Catwoman #2

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2

Future State: Nightwing #2

Future State: Shazam! #2

Future State: Superman: Worlds of War #2

Future State: The Next Batman #4

Icon (1993-1997) #18

Icon & Rocket: Season One #2

RWBY/Justice League #10

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #108

Static (1993-1997) #19

Strange Adventures (1950-1973) #10

Wonder Woman (1942-1986) #47

Legends of the Dark Knight #8

Represent! #11

DC Universe Infinite additions for August 30

Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) #13 (Image credit: DC)