DC reveals Dark Nights: Death Metal #5 and two new specials

DC's latest epic multiversal meltdown event Dark Nights: Death Metal reaches a pinnacle this November, and the publisher has revealed early solicitations for the fifth of Death Metal's seven issues, in which the Darkest Knight has conquered the Multiverse, along with two tie-in issues focusing on the Main Man himself, Lobo, an evil version of the Super-Pets, and more.

(Image credit: DC)

The newly announced tie-in one-shots include Dark Nights: Death Metal –Infinite Hour Exxxtreme, which features numerous creators telling classic DC stories from Lobo's perspective, and Dark Nights: Death Metal – The Multiverse Who Laughs, an anthology compiling several tales of different worlds in the Dark Multiverse, such a world populated by evil Super-Pets.

Yes, evil Super-Pets.

DC previously released advance November solicitations for Justice League's Death Metal tie-in story 'Doom Metal' from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Xermanico.

Check out the full solicitation text and covers for Dark Nights: Death Metal #5, Dark Nights: Death Metal – Infinite Hour Exxxtreme, and Dark Nights: Death Metal – The Multiverse Who Laughs below, and stay tuned for DC's full November 2020 solicitations, arriving later this month on Newsarama.

Dark Nights: Death Metal #5

(Image credit: DC)

"The Darkest Knight has won. With absolute power at the villain's fingertips, Wonder Woman and the rest of the DC heroes are nothing to him. As the Darkest Knight turns his sights to his true goal, remaking the Multiverse in his image, can Earth's heroes rally together to make a last stand?"



Dark Nights: Death Metal #5, written by Scott Snyder, art and cover by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, Swamp Thing variant cover by David Finch, Perpetua variant cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, B. Rex variant cover by Lucio Parrillo, 1:25 variant cover by Doug Mahnke, 1:100 black and white variant cover by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, on sale November 17.

Dark Nights: Death Metal - Infinite Hour Exxxtreme #1

(Image credit: DC)

"Pull up a chair, ya bastiches—it’s time for Uncle Lobo’s Infinite Hour! It's your chance to let the Main Man Lobo-tomize you with familiar yet freaky stories of the DC Universe, exactly as he remembers them: with blood and guts and exxxtreme gratuitous violence! Tell yer comics guy to put you down for alllll the copies!"

Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1, written by Frank Tieri, Becky Cloonan, and others, art by Dale Eaglesham and others, cover by Kyle Hotz, 1:25 card stock variant cover by Rafael Grampá, on sale November 10.

Dark Nights: Death Metal - The Dark Multiverse Who Laughs #1

(Image credit: DC)

"The DC Multiverse is a collection of alternate-reality worlds where anything is possible. Each world tells the tale of a possible split in reality, or shows how lives vary depending on a single, solitary decision.

"But now that the Multiverse has been destroyed, the Batman Who Laughs has used his god-like power to create a new Dark Multiverse…a collection of 52 evil worlds, each more terrifying than the last. This one-shot offers the curious—and the brave—a glimpse into the nightmare realities that the Batman Who Laughs has created in tales by creators who know what it means to have a truly twisted sense of misfit humor.

"An Arkham Asylum even more terrifying than what we know? A world of evil Super Pets? All that and more in these new tales of the Multiverse Who Laughs!"

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Multiverse Who Laughs #1, written by Amanda Conner, Patton Oswalt, Jimmy Palmiotti, Scott Snyder, Brandon Thomas, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson, art by Chad Hardin and others, cover by Chris Burnham, 1:25 card stock variant cover by Simone Bianchi, on sale November 24.