DC offers free souvenir playing card with each issue of Batman: The Three Jokers

DC is offering a free souvenir playing card with the purchase of each issue of Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok's Batman: The Three Jokers prestige limited series, but of course... "while supplies last."

Each card will feature the Joker, otherwise known as the Clown Prince of Crime, with whom DC is calling his three major adversaries – Batman, Batgirl and Jason Todd - in new artwork drawn by Fabok.

"Batman: The Three Jokers reexamined the myth of who, or what The Joker is, and what’s at the heart of not just his eternal struggle with Batman, but how his horrific treatment of Barbara Gordon and Jason Todd has affected them," reads DC's description.

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

The series picks up on story threads Johns and Fabok's 2016-17 "Darkseid War" Justice League story arc and was later touched on in DC Universe: Rebirth #1 revealing three people have been (or still are) the Joker in the DCU.

"Find out why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the decades-long battle between the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime," says DC.

Originally announced for a fall 2018 debut, Batman: The Three Jokers was postponed on several occasions but was finally solicited for a June 2020 debut before the COVID-19 pandemic put the comics publishing schedule in disarray and was later scheduled for August.

Direct Market comic book retailers will receive one pack of 25 playing cards for every 25 copies of an issue they order including all variants and they may order more at $2.50 per bundle of 25.

The publisher is recommending retailers give the cards away as gifts to readers who have preordered their copies, which is suddenly not a small consideration considering all US retailers will be required to order through new distributors Lunar and UCS to receive the issues.

Arriving at "open and operating comic book stores on Tuesday, August 25," the series will carry DC’s "Black Label" content descriptor, identifying the series as appropriate for readers 17+.