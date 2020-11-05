DC Nation magazine returns for Future State special

In advance of the 'Future State' event this January, DC is relaunching its company magazine DC Nation for a special promoting the event.

(Image credit: Dan Mora (DC))

Scheduled to debut November 24, the DC Nation Presents: DC Future State magazine will, according to DC, "provides insights into what DC Future State is all about. Inside you'll find articles, behind-the-scenes artwork, checklists, and more."

Future State is a two-month event that will take the place of DC's big ongoing titles, showing future versions of its top characters. While the stories themselves will work as standalone series, some elements of what's introduced in these stories set in the future will then be built into the modern-day DC stories resuming in March -a la the tagline for Future State as "the destiny of the DC Universe."

The event will feature stories of very different versions of Batman, Wonder Woman, and others, but also seed storylines for upcoming events when the regular DC titles resume in March.

"In DC Future State, the Multiverse has been saved from the brink of destruction, but the triumph of DC's heroes has shaken loose the very fabric of time and space!" reads DC's description. "The final chapter of Dark Nights: Death Metal (on sale January 5, 2021) brings new life to DC's Multiverse, kicking off this glimpse into the unwritten worlds of DC's future!"

Like the 2018 era DC Nation magazine, DC Nation Presents: DC Future State will be free to retailers - to a degree. The number of free copies each store will receive is determined by how many copies of October 20's Batman #101 they ordered; whatever that number is, the store will get double that in copies of DC Nation Presents: DC Future State. While these will be free, retailers will be charged freight costs to get these shipped to them by DC's distributors.

Additional copies of DC Nation Presents: DC Future State will be sold at a wholesale cost of $0.25 per copy.

DC hasn't specified if this special magazine will be made available digitally, as it did with the 2018 DC Nation magazine.

Look for DC Nation Presents: DC Future State on shelves November 24.

