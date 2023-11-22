Dave Filoni has been promoted – and he’s now pretty much Star Wars’ answer to Kevin Feige

Dave Filoni, one of the leading forces behind Star Wars’ move to television in the past two decades, has been promoted to chief creative officer.

According to Vanity Fair, Filoni will work alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and head of development Carrie Beck to usher in the next era of stories in a galaxy far, far away.

"In the past, in a lot of projects I would be brought into, I would see it after it had already developed a good ways," Filoni said.

"In this new role, it’s opened up to basically everything that’s going on," Filoni added. "When we’re planning the future of what we’re doing now, I’m involved at the inception phase."

In the new position, Filoni will effectively offer a helping hand to those who are starting new Star Wars projects.

"I’m not telling people what to do," Filoni said. "But I do feel I’m trying to help them tell the best story that they want to tell. I need to be a help across the galaxy here, like a part of a Jedi Council almost."

It’s news that should feel exciting to most Star Wars fans. The closest analog we can think of is how Kevin Feige led Marvel Studios from the inception of the MCU to being a billion-dollar franchise.

While it’s unclear whether Filoni will have that much creative pull, his success on the likes of The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, and Ahsoka (as well as his longstanding working relationship with George Lucas) should mean that the Star Wars will likely feel far more cohesive for the first time in decades.

For a taste of what's next, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies. Still playing catch-up? Here's how to watch The Clone Wars in order.