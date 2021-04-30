Dave Bautista follows the money in exclusive new Army of the Dead image

All bets are off in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. The director's upcoming zombie heist takes a motley crew of larger-than-life characters, including MCU alum Dave Bautista, and plonks them slap dab in the middle of an undead-infested Las Vegas. Their goal? Money. Lots of money.

But the almighty dollar isn't a winner-takes-all sort of deal. The risky venture, which sees Bautista's Scott Ward put together a team that includes his daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), mechanic Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), and pilot Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), is bankrolled by The Client, Hunter Bly (Hiroyuki Sanada).

In the exclusive image from sister publication Total Film magazine, Ward is deep in conversation with the suited and booted Bly – perhaps giving him the skinny on a master plan that includes Ward's gang heading into a casino formerly owned by Bly. Chances are, not everyone will make it out alive – or are all working towards the same goal.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Inside the new issue (out now), Total Film visits the set of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead to get the lowdown on everything from Snyder mucking in as a camera operator on set, to how Army of the Dead is set to spiral out into a franchise. A prequel and animated series are both in the works for Netflix.

Not a subscriber to Total Film? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device

Army of the Dead is set to be released on Netflix from May 21.

If you're a fan of Total Film magazine, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? Sign up with MagazinesDirect and with the latest offer you can get your first three issues for just £3! Choose a print subscription to get a copy delivered to your home, or a digital subscription to get the magazine direct to your device. Print subscribers get exclusive subscribers-only covers, as well as receiving the magazine before it's in shops. What are you waiting for?