Dark fantasy Western Ain't No Grave pitches one woman against the ultimate enemy: Death itself

Writer Skottie Young and artist Jorge Corona, who previously created the Eisner Award-nominated Middlewest, are reuniting for a new dark Western fantasy series at Image. Ominously titled Ain't No Grave, the five-issue comic begins publishing in May.

"Ryder put her violent past behind her when she fell in love and became a mother," reads Image's official synopsis. "But that was before she learned it was all going to be taken away. Now she'll have to pick up her guns once again and ride to kill the one behind the threat. Who just happens to be Death."

The series, which is aimed at mature readers, is also said to be "an Unforgiven-style journey through a Guillermo Del Toro-esque lens."

Here's Corona's own cover for the first issue, followed by a sneak peak at some interior pages.

"Jorge and I are back at it again and I can’t wait for people to get their hands on this genre bending Western tale we’ve been weaving," said Skottie Young in a statement.

"Without spoiling too much of the plot, Ain't No Grave takes some of my favorite elements from our previous books and merges them into a dark fantasy story wrapped in all the violence of a classic Western," added Corona. "It feels good to be back working with Skottie and the team."

As well as Middlewest, the duo has previously collaborated on the Bram Stoker Award-nominated The Me You Love In The Dark, also for Image. That series followed Ro, an artist who moves into a spooky old house in an isolated town seeking inspiration, only to get far more than she bargained for...

Ain't No Grave #1 is published by Image on May 8.

