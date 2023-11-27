Runaway manga hit is getting an anime from the studio behind the Scott Pilgrim Netflix show

Hit manga Dandadan is getting an anime adaptation – and it'll be brought to you by the same studio that made the recent Netflix hit Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The anime is set to arrive in 2024, and a newly released teaser trailer hints at plenty of supernatural hijinks.

The show will be based on the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, which has been serialized in Shōnen Jump Plus since 2021 and is still ongoing. It follows schoolgirl Momo Ayase, who befriends her UFO-fanatic classmate, Ken Takakura (or Okarun, as Momo calls him). Despite Okarun's belief in aliens, he doesn't believe in spirits, while Momo feels the complete opposite – so the two set out to prove each other wrong.

Dandadan will be directed by Fuga Yamashiro – it's his first time as series director, but he previously helmed episodes of The Heike Story and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!. Science Saru is the animation studio behind the project, which previously made two episodes of Star Wars: Visions as well as other feature-length and serial projects.

Their most recent release, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off sees Michael Cera return to voice the titular slacker guitarist in a reboot with a twist. He's joined by the rest of the 2010 live-action movie's original cast, too, including Chris Evans, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Schwartzman. The show brings a new, meta take to the story, with plenty of surprises.

