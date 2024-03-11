New supernatural romance anime based on a hit manga gets Crunchyroll release window

Dandadan, a new anime based on the hit manga of the same name, finally has a release window after a trailer dropped last year: it's arriving on Crunchyroll in October 2024.

The supernatural romance follows schoolgirl Momo Ayase, who befriends her UFO-fanatic classmate, Ken Takakura (or Okarun, as Momo calls him). Despite Okarun's belief in aliens, he doesn't believe in spirits, while Momo feels the complete opposite – so the two set out to prove each other wrong.

Per the official synopsis, "To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!"

Dandadan is directed by Fuga Yamashiro, who's previously worked on Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and Tatami Time Machine Blues, and written by Hiroshi Seko, whose credits include Attack on Titan Final Season and Jujutsu Kaisen. It's based on the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, which has been serialized in Shōnen Jump Plus since 2021. Science Saru is the studio behind the anime, which recently released Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix.

