Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley says she didn't get many job offers after The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley has spoken about her career after wrapping up the sequel trilogy.

"There weren't that many offers coming in," Ridley said during an SXSW panel (H/T Variety). "It's not that there wasn't any… I remember finishing and thinking, ‘Oh, it’s quiet and strange.'"

Of course, The Rise of Skywalker released in 2019, and the COVID pandemic hit in 2020 – meaning acting job offers weren't exactly forthcoming for anyone. "So it was a very strange time to sit with the quiet and, honestly, grieving a time of my life," Ridley added.

But, her fortunes have changed since then. "It's been really busy and amazing and I've got to do so many different things for so many different people," she said of the last few years. "It has been a different exploration of myself and my career."

Ridley is returning to the galaxy far, far away for a new movie set after The Rise of Skywalker, which is so far an unexplored period of time. Plot details are currently shrouded in mystery, but Ridley did recently tease that the film will introduce some newbies. "I know bits and bobs. I know there’s an introduction of new characters," she revealed. "I don’t know about previous characters."

Next up for Star Wars is The Acolyte, which has a reported release date of June 5. It will bring the High Republic era to live-action for the first time and is said to be "Sith-led." This year also brings Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law, as well as Tales of the Jedi season 2, while The Bad Batch season 3 continues on Disney Plus.

