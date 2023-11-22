Daisy Ridley breaks her silence on new Rey Star Wars movie: "It's not what I expected"

It seems like Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey was a surprise for the actor too. Her Star Wars movie was announced at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year when Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy brought Ridley on stage.

Speaking to Collider, Ridley shared about her experience at SWC: "I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that. No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

The new movie will be set 15 years after the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as we follow Rey rebuilding the Jedi order. It’s helmed by Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy with Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight working on the script.

While Ridley has yet to read anything for the new movie, she gave a positive update on the film. "I know the storyline for one film," Ridley added. "That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."

This is just one of the new Star Wars movies and shows on the horizon, with Dave Filioni and James Mangold also helming films. It’s also a time of change at Lucasfilm, with Filoni being promoted to a new role as well.