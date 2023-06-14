Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's director will head up the sequel

Cyberpunk 2077:Phantom Liberty's director will also direct the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.

As part of the not-E3 2023 season, Bloomberg has spoken to Phantom Liberty game director Gabe Amatangelo about the upcoming expansion, revealing that Amatangelo is heading up the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, which is yet to start development.

Also a little scoop in here: Amatangelo, who started in 2020 and became director of Phantom Liberty a year later, told me that after this he will direct the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077June 14, 2023 See more

Currently, we know very little about the Cyberpunk 2077 follow-up, which CD Projekt announced during an investor presentation last year in October. CD Projekt would later reveal development would likely take between 350 and 500 people, and development pre-production probably won't even begin this year, giving us a good indication of just how early along the sequel really is.

Elsewhere in the Bloomberg interview, Amatangelo reveals he was in charge of Cyberpunk 2077's patch 1.5, which was generally well-received by the player base at large. Amatangelo reveals he was given "carte blanche" by CD Projekt leadership to take all the time he needed with Phantom Liberty, including providing him with all the requested resources.

Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion will finally launch later this year on September 26, as a new-gen exclusive launch across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as PC. It's set to be a huge launch for CD Projekt, as the game ventures into a new war-torn region inspired by South American drug lords, all to rescue the president of the New United States of America.

You can read our full Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty preview for our hands-on experience with the new expansion.

You can head over to our new games 2023 guide for a full look at all the other big releases slated for launch this year.