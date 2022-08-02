CS:GO matchmaking update throws players for a loop as ranks reset

CS:GO has undergone a huge matchmaking system update, leaving players a tad confused as their in-game ranks are now drastically different to how they were before, and in some cases are entirely absent.

All this has come about as Valve has pushed out a new CS:GO patch that switches up the matchmaking system in a pretty big way. As the developer explains in a blog post (opens in new tab), a wee tinker here and there isn’t unusual. However, this update is big enough to warrant a mention as “multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm” have been made.

Now, if you boot up CS:GO, you’ll notice that your skill group is not displayed. Playing a few matches will bring it back, though you’ll likely be placed somewhere different to where you were previously.

Valve hasn’t explained why it felt the change was necessary. That said, the matchmaker has long been a frustration in the community, with game balance and player ranking complaints common on social media. The update was only released on August 1, so lobbies are likely still working themselves out, though plenty of people are talking about their news ranks. Players have moved up and down, though the more common theme is that the jump is big either way.

Alongside some matchmaking tweaks, the latest update (opens in new tab)has also changed the Ember map’s cannons. The giant weapons can now be aimed upwards and are two times faster. Oh, they also now “produce a beefy screen shake and more particle effects”. It looks like using them will be a real treat.

