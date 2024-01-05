Emma Stone has an update on Cruella 2, but it's not coming our way anytime soon

Emma Stone has an update on Cruella 2, the long-awaited sequel to her Cruella de Vil origin story – but don't get your hopes up.

"Hopefully sooner rather than later," Stone told Variety , when asked when the movie might start shooting. "There's a work in progress kind of thing going on. We'll see... She's a blast, so we'll see."

Released back in 2021, the 101 Dalmatians prequel follows Stone's Estella (AKA Cruella-to-be) and shows how she went from living on the streets of '70s London with a pair of thieves and scrubbing floors in Liberty, the city's famous department store, to the ruthless fashion icon with iconic two-toned hair.

The live-action Disney movie was directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie and co-written by The Favourite screenwriter Tony McNamara. The cast also included Emma Thompson (who is also expected to return for round two), Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Strong, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

A sequel, teased in the movie's post-credits scene, was confirmed later in 2021, with Stone confirmed to return, but updates have been few and far between since. Gillespie and McNamara were also both reported to be returning for directing and screenwriting duties, but plot details are still under wraps.

Stone can currently be seen in Poor Things, directed by The Favourite helmer Yorgos Lanthimos and co-starring Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef, which is out now in the US and arrives in UK cinemas on January 12. For more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the best upcoming movies on the way in 2024.