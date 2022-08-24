Crossfire: Legion Update 1.3 has just dropped as part of a reveal at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana.

Available right now, Update 1.3 is delivering improvements that have all been based on community feedback, helping to build the eventual final version of the game once it leaves Early Access.

The biggest new addition is probably the new Level Editor, which for the first time with the game, will allow you to create new content from your own imagination.

You'll also get to meet a brand new faction for the Crossfire universe. They're known as New Horizon, and they're utterly bent on world domination. You'll be able to learn more about them in Act 3 of the Crossfire: Legion campaign, which is dropping as part of Update 1.3.

Play Crossfire: Legion in Early Access on Steam now (opens in new tab)

Update 1.3 also introduces three new units - the Griffin, Locust, and Broadsword, which takes us up to a new in-game total of 57.

The high-intensity mode known as Payload is also getting a new map - Refinery. That means you've now got eight maps to play across in-game, with the RTS gameplay taking you from Aztec ruins to industrial facilities.

Of course, developer Blackbird Interactive isn't done yet, as it already has more maps, modes, and enhanced co-op capabilities en route, along with more missions for the game's campaign that are expected in the next few months.

Blackbird Interactive already has a great history of delivering updates for Crossfire: Legion based on its direct interactions with the community, and this update is just another example of that.

If you want to get involved with Crossfire: Legion to help shape the game, it's currently 34% off on Steam (opens in new tab) until August 29, so dive into the Early Access while you can.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).