Creator of 'Can You Pet the Dog' Twitter account says Hogwarts Legacy association is "a new low"

The creator of a Twitter account that shares animal-petting game animations has described "a new low" for the project after the ability to interact with animals in Hogwarts Legacy was revealed.
Yesterday, several Hogwarts Legacy previews (including our own) were published, revealing some smaller gameplay details, including features like swimming. Potter-focused Twitter account HarryPotterFilm noted that players can stroke cats in-game, tagging the official 'Can You Pet the Dog account' in their discovery.
That connection wasn't well-received by the account's creator, Tristan Cooper, who quote-tweeted to say that it was "a new low for CYPTD." Cooper said that he'd put "so much time into something that people like, only for it to be absorbed into the marketing machine" for a game that benefits Harry Potter series creator JK Rowling, who Cooper describes as "abominable."
Cooper goes on to praise the animation itself, but says that "in the end, the game lines the pockets" of someone "awful," who they say is at the "forefront" of a recent rise in negative sentiment against trans people; "I just can't see how that's in any way redeemable."
While Hogwarts Legacy seems likely to sell very well, the run-up to launch has seen a spate of protests about the game, ranging from creative use of Steam's tagging system to an outright ban on all discussion of the game on one of the internet's biggest forums.
