Crash Bandicoot: On the Run release date revealed with pre-registration rewards

The Crash Bandicoot: On the Run release date has been revealed, and you can also get a look at its endless runner gameplay with a new trailer.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is expected to arrive on March 25, 2021, according to its App Store listing . King, the Activision-owned company behind Candy Crush Saga and many other mobile hits, is teasing that you can expect more than 100 hours of gameplay across 12 lands at launch, featuring battles against 50 bosses pulled from throughout Crash Bandicoot's history.

We got a brief tease of On the Run gameplay at the end of the announcement trailer back in July , but this new trailer is our most extensive look at how it plays yet.

Crash Bandicoot as you've always known him... but where you've never seen him before. Coming Spring 2021 to your mobile. 100 Hours+ gameplay, 50 Bosses & 12 Lands! 🥭 Pre-register now! https://t.co/HtWywHvs90 pic.twitter.com/rD0opp9dfVOctober 27, 2020

It looks like a mix of lane-based endless runner gameplay with some special Crash additions - spinning through obstacles, bouncing around everywhere, that kind of thing. You'll also be able to find secret paths that lead to special challenges and rewards. Outside of the running levels, you'll build up Coco's Base as you play, and craft special gadgets and weapons to help you out in "battle runs." Asynchronous multiplayer will let you run alongside recordings of your friends and give you an opportunity to show off your very own customized bandicoot hero.

If you pre-register for the game ahead of launch, you'll also unlock a special Blue Hyena Skin for Crash - a callback to a similar skin from Crash Team Racing.