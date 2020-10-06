Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Modern and Retro modes explained

Anyone who played the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy back in 2017 will tell you that the adventures of this beloved bipedal marsupial are no walk in the park, and the same can be said for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

Thankfully, developer Toys for Bob has gone above and beyond to make sure everybody can enjoy this official sequel to the original trilogy at their own level and pace, thanks to the option to choose between two playstyle modes.

The first, Retro Mode, is your classic Crash Bandicoot bread and butter experience, with a finite life system that can result in Game Over states, resetting the entire level you were playing, no matter how close you were to the end.

Luckily, Modern mode is a new alternative that can ease the burden for those looking to complete Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and put a stop to Neo Cortex's nefarious meddlings with the multiverse. This setting gives Crash an infinite number of lives, simply restarting the player back at the last activated checkpoint whenever they die, no matter how many times that might be.

It's worth mentioning that you can swap and switch between Retro and Modern mode at the main menu whenever you please throughout Crash 4, too, so don't worry about locking yourself into a decision when the game asks which setting you'd prefer upon first booting it up.

It's just one of several appreciated features that reveal how Toys to Bob is staying true to Crash's roots with It's About Time, while also offering a more customisable experience that caters to all ages and stages.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time launches October 2 on PS4 and Xbox One.