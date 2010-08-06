Craig Charles Confirmed For The SFX Weekender

Catch Lister mixing the decks at the sci-fi event of the New Year

Anyone who joined us earlier this year for our inaugural weekend-long sci-fi experience might just remember we had a rather special DJ lording over the decks during the closing Maskerade Ball – Funhouse legend Pat Sharpe. For many (of a certain age admittedly) it was undoubtedly one of the unexpected highlights of the event.

Well if proof were needed the UK’s greatest festival of sci-fi is going to be bigger, better and geekier than ever before wait till this news nugget hits your ocular news nugget receivers. Craig “Lister” Charles will be laying down the tunes and closing out the weekend in style as the SFX collective dance the night the night away.

Charles is of course best known as slacker Dave Lister in the phenomenally popular sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf. As one of the longest serving cast members, he has appeared in all 52 episodes and last year’s well-received special “Back To Earth”. Since 2005 he has also been a regular on ITV’s longest running soap Coronation Street (not that we watch it or anything) but he’s taking a break from taxis and talk of more japes aboard the Red Dwarf to join us for our second weekend long sci-fi spectacular.

The SFX Weekender 2 takes place at Camber Sands holiday camp in East Sussex on Friday 4th February and Saturday 5th February 2011, with our Pre-party on Thursday 3rd February. Head to www.sfxweekender.com/tickets to book now, or call our ticket hotline on 08700 11003 and remember - until 20 August all SFX subscribers are entitled to a range of top discounts.