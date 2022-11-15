Cover reveal: Wo Long slices onto the front of PLAY

PLAY #21 is out now, and it’s packed with hands-on impressions to go alongside the PLAY 2023 calendar! From huge remakes, to brand new games, and even PSVR2, we have a go. We turn our attention towards Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in particular, Team Ninja’s latest successor to Ninja Gaiden and Nioh, and talk with the team behind it.

Subscribe to PLAY Magazine here to save on the cover price, get exclusive covers, and have it delivered to your door or device every month.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

(Image credit: Future, Koei Tecmo)

Not only have we spent plenty of time leaping around ancient China slicing, dicing, and casting magic with an early Wo Long build, we also sat down to chat with Team Ninja about the bold new series. Building on the ‘masocore’ gameplay the studio’s known for, the new setting and faster-paced twists to combat result in something that feels quite fresh.

Resident Evil 4

(Image credit: Future, Capcom)

This issue is packed with hands-on previews, including gameplay impressions of Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, The Callisto Protocol, Tchia, and more. It’s safe to say there are some incredible releases that should be on your radar. Further afield, we dig into Marvel’s new gaming lineup, the many new Silent Hill projects announced, and CD Projekt Red’s busy future.

Christmas Gift Guide

(Image credit: Future)

If you want to get your hands on some epic gamer loot (please don’t laugh at me), our annual Christmas Gift Guide is here to help. From information on the must-have hardware that can supplement a PS5 or PS4 console (an SSD could change your life), or items for the collector like vinyl and even aftershave, it’s all here. There are neat things for every budget, so give it a look.

PSVR2

(Image credit: Future, Capcom)

PSVR2’s 22 Feb release date has now been announced alongside its hefty £530 price tag). We’ve got hands-on with the system to play through some Resident Evil Village, and bring you the report on how the hardware upgrade feels to play around with (and how it suits horror). We’ll have more to come in future issues as the release date draws nearer.

God Of War Ragnarök leads our reviews

(Image credit: Future, Sony)

‘Tis the season for some blockbuster verdicts, and our review section is massive to match, with an extra-large look at God Of War Ragnarök leading the battle charge. Five years in the making, it’s been worth the wait. Plus the verdicts on Gotham Knights, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Overwatch 2, and beyond. There’s loads to play, so let’s dig a little deeper on what you can spend your time with.

RetroStation

(Image credit: Future, Codemasters)

It wouldn’t be PLAY if we didn’t get a little old school. We turn back the dial this month to really get into F1 2010. Random? Not quite. As Codemasters’ first foray into the world of F1, it’s a landmark title not just for F1, but the racing genre as a whole. Plus, celebrating 10 years of Far Cry 3, a defence of the silver haired Sephiroth, a look back at Watch Dogs 2.

(Image credit: Future, Koei Tecmo)

If you want to be one of those everyone, why not subscribe to PLAY Magazine? For fantastic access and insightful commentary on all the latest PS5, PS4, and PSVR games, we deliver to your door (or device) each month, with exclusive subscriber covers. Plus, subscribing saves you a chunk of cash while supporting the magazine directly. We can’t do what we do without your support!

You can subscribe to the print edition, digital version, or save even more with the print/digital bundle – whatever you choose, you’ll be receiving an unprecedented trove of dedicated PlayStation coverage every month.