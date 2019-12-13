Control has a new free game mode called Expeditions and it's available now

The Control news at The Game Awards was as unexpected as it was welcome - the hit title has a new game mode called Expeditions. According to the announcement, Expeditions is a limited-time, end-game mode that is dropping for free on all platforms, available right now.

As GamesRadar+ previously reported, Expeditions was announced as upcoming DLC back in September along with a photo mode, which dropped earlier in the fall. 505 Games said that Expeditions offer "challenging new end-game content in which Jesse must help Security Chief Arish explore the mysterious Formation and its strange surroundings. Here you will face some of the greatest challenges the Oldest House has to throw at you."

It looks like Expeditions will have three different difficulty tiers - Tier One costs one jukebox token to enter, the Tier Two costs three tokens, while Tier Three costs five. The more difficult the Tier, the better the reward. You'll have 25 minutes to complete your chosen Tier, and the game will let you know how fast you finish it (if you manage to, that is).

There are more (paid) expansions on the horizon for 2020, including The Foundation, which looks into the history of the Oldest House, and the mysteriously titled AWE, described as "a new area of the Oldest House, the Investigations Sector, where the Bureau closely examines Altered World Events." The name of the expansion has kicked up fan theories that it may be related to Alan Wake, especially since the content roadmap includes the flashlight key art for the game. No word yet on whether or not there is a connection, but stay tuned.

If you haven't gotten your hands on Control, you should, and use our Control tips to help you get through the mind-bending challenges.