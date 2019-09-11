Control DLC revealed: free new modes, two expansions, and a potential Alan Wake crossover

As we said in our Control review, Remedy Entertainment delivered an unforgettable sci-fi adventure with superb psychic combat, an engrossing world, and phenomenal characters. As the studio and publisher 505 Games announced today, Control's about to get a whole lot bigger with multiple free additions in the pipes and two paid expansions coming in 2020.

For starters, two free modes will be added this year: a photo mode this fall, and an "Expeditions" mode this December. The photo mode is especially excellent news since Control features some of the best and most photo-worthy environments of any game. Meanwhile, 505 Games says Expeditions offer "challenging new end-game content in which Jesse must help Security Chief Arish explore the mysterious Formation and its strange surroundings. Here you will face some of the greatest challenges the Oldest House has to throw at you."

(Image credit: 505 Games)

Outside of the regular changes outlined by the Control patch notes, that's where the free stuff ends for now. However, Remedy's got more ambitious paid expansions lined up for 2020. The first is The Foundation, which looks at the history of the now-iconic Oldest House. "At the request of the ever-mysterious Board, Jesse must explore what lies beneath the Bureau as she returns order to the Foundation and the Oldest House itself," 505 Games says.

The second expansion, simply titled AWE, looks a little trickier. It's described as "a new area of the Oldest House, the Investigations Sector, where the Bureau closely examines Altered World Events," but its title has kicked off some wild fan theories. As evidenced from the content roadmap above, the top half of the artwork for AWE is a faithful recreation of the iconic flashlight key art for Alan Wake, a cult-classic horror adventure which many speculate takes place in the same universe as Control. Here's that Alan Wake shot for reference:

(Image credit: Remedy)

The theories don't end there, though. The bottom half of the AWE expansion art looks like Jesse - or somebody - diving into a large body of water, which could be a callback to Alan Wake's famous line, "It's not a lake, it's an ocean." Even more on the nose, many fans pointed out that in addition to Altered World Events - which are also mentioned in Remedy's Quantum Break - AWE could also stand for Alan Wake expansion, but that's really starting to reach. Still, there's no denying that the theories about Alan Wake and Control sharing a timeline are cool as hell, and I wouldn't put it past Remedy to give old Alan a nod in a future expansion. That said, this could all just as easily be an innocent nod to an old favorite.

In any case, there's more Control on the horizon, which is good news for everyone. 505 Games says each expansion will be available for purchase individually, but didn't reveal the price point for each. However, the Control season pass is now available for pre-order for $24.99, so I'd wager the two expansions will be $14.99 each to encourage players to buy the pass, which is pretty standard DLC practice. The season pass also comes with an exclusive side mission titled Isolation, which can be accessed immediately.