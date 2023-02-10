Community stars think the movie will keep the show’s "underdog" roots

Cult comedy Community may be making the jump to the big screen, but two of Greendale’s finest – Alison Brie and Danny Pudi – think the upcoming movie will still stick to its roots.

"I think what was always great about Community is it was such an underdog show. We always kind of leaned into that. I can only imagine that the movie will do the same in its self-deprecating self-referential way," Brie told GamesRadar+ during an interview for her new Prime Video romcom Somebody I Used to Know. "The scope of it – it can’t be bigger than Greendale."

Pudi adds, "There still needs to be a tin foil costume. You know, there still needs to be aluminium foil and cotton swabs to create alternate timelines."

Pudi, who played pop culture treasure trove Abed across all six seasons of the sitcom, also reveals he’s feeling "emotional" at the prospect of a return to the study group.

"I guess it’s sort of like [Somebody I Used to Know] was. It was so nice to be back on set with Alison. Just because we have so much fun and history together… we just had a really nice time together. I think that's true with the [Community] cast. I think we're gonna have so much fun just being with each other. We've gone through so much and it's been a while.

To be able to come back to something, it’s such a gift. I think we owe that to the fans to be able to rally on our behalf to bring back something that we never thought was gonna get a second season. I honestly felt just kind of really emotional about it."

The Community movie, after years of speculation, was confirmed in 2022. Much of the core cast, including Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, are returning for the Peacock release. But given the show's potted history of cancelations and outgoings, there's still a sense of trepidation.

Brie says, "I feel nervous and sceptical still. Things are in the works, schedules are being checked, people have signed on to do a thing. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned from Community is anything can happen. Until we’re on set shooting the movie, I’ll believe it when I see it!"

