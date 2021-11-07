Commander Shepard actors Jennifer Hale and Mark Meer want to come back for Mass Effect 5

Mass Effect 5 is happening, and the voice actors behind Commander Shepard want to be involved.

In an interview with GamesRadar celebrating Mass Effect N7 Day, Jennifer Hale and Mark Meer discuss the future of the Mass Effect series, and how they both want to be involved. Check out some of the interview below, and read on for more.

"I'd jump to come back and do anything in the universe, especially, obviously more Shepard," Hale says, "But Mark put it beautiful before, I'll let you share, Mark." Meer jumps in, saying, "We talked about this with the previous interviewer, the Mass Effect universe is so fully realized, and so well thought out, and it feels like a living place. I just want to see more stories in that universe. And I'm speaking strictly as a fan, not as a voice actor who's hoping to get work, but as a fan of the franchise, a fan of the universe. I want to see more stories from all corners, from various points in the established history, stuff that's only been referenced.

And Meer has ideas for what story a new Mass Effect game can tell. "I'm going to throw a random example out, I have no inside knowledge," he assures me, "but I'd love to see stuff set during the First Contact War, I'd love to go even further into the future. I could almost see a game that's set where you're playing the Protheans and they're reaping, like the historical setting. There are so many possibilities, it's almost infinite. And then also given all the multiverse that's flying around in pop culture these days, I want to see Mass Effect What If?"

Hale and Meer have a few joke pitches for BioWare, as well. "Mark and I being Siamese twins in the musical," Hale jokes. "We need to have lots and lots of vorcha in the game," Meer jests - considering he originally joined Mass Effect 1 as a voice actor helping to craft the sounds of aliens, the vorcha hold a close place in his heart. "And some female vorcha!" Hale butts in. "Every second person you run into is vorcha," Mark says as Hale giggles," That's what the fans want, I think, definitely."

