New on Comixology Unlimited (September 2021): All the comics, graphic novels arriving

Comixology Unlimited members have a lot to look forward to given the just-released list of September 2021 additions. If you like comics but are flustered by the rising costs of individual issues, Comixology Unlimited's $5.99/month service is something worth discovering, as it's a Netflix-style flat-rate comics reading platform.
The biggest addition to Comixology Unlimited this month is no doubt from IDW Publishing's G.I. Joe line. The first seven volumes of IDW's G.I. Joe run is here, which redefined the Real American Heroes and modernized them in a way that echoes to this day.
On the superhero front, Marvel Comics' current X-Men era is well-represented with the inaugural twin limited series House of X and Powers of X, along with the first 12 issues of both Excalibur and X-Force.
Marvel has also added the final two volumes of Ta-Nehisi Coates' recent Black Panther run, and both of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's Venom events - Absolute Carnage and King in Black.
On the other side of the fence, the final issues of Sean Gordon Murphy's Batman: White Knight, the original limited series, has been added to Comixology Unlimited. This sets up several subsequent series and the so-called 'Murphy-verse' inside the DC Omniverse.
Also from DC, Comixology Unlimited has added the two seminal Neil Gaiman, Chris Bachalo, and Mark Buckingham series Death and Death: The High Cost of Living.
Comixology has over 25,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga from major publishers such as DC, Marvel Comics, Viz Media, Image Comics, Dark Horse, and more. For $5.99/month, users get access to all of those comics as well as a 10% discount on any standalone books bought on Comixology from Marvel, Image, IDW Publishing, Dynamite Entertainment, and more.
If you're a Comixology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in September 2021:
- Abbott 1973 #2
- Absolute Carnage (2019) #1 - #5 (of 5)
- Aliens: Earth War (1990) #1 - #4 (of 4)
- Aliens: Genocide (1991-1992) #1 - #4 (of 4)
- American Ronin #4 and #5 (of 5)
- American Ronin Vol. 1
- Animal Jam #0
- Archangel 8
- Bad Mother Vol. 1
- Batman: White Knight (2017-2018) #3 - #8 (of 8)
- Battlestar Galactica: Classic #0
- Bettie Page: Unbound Collection
- Bettie Page (2020) #3
- Black Panther (2018-) #16 - #25
- Black Panther Book 8: The Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda Part Three
- Black Panther Book 9: The Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda Part Four
- Bob's Burgers Ongoing #5 - #16
- Bob's Burgers Vol. 2: Well Done
- Bob's Burgers Vol. 3: Pan Fried
- Bob's Burgers Vol. 4: Charbroiled
- Boo, The World's Cutest Dog: A Walk In The Park
- Boo, The World's Cutest Dog #1 - #3
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Faith #1
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer #22
- Byte-Sized #2 - #4 (of 4)
- Byte-Sized Vol. 1
- Canto & The City of Giants #1 (of 3)
- Canto II: The Hollow Men #2 - #5 (of 5)
- Casual Fling #1 - #4 (of 4)
- Chained to the Grave #1 and #2 (of 5)
- Chariot #1 - #3 (of 5)
- Clumsy
- Comic Book History of Animation #3 - #5 (of 5)
- COVID Chronicles
- Damsels: Mermaids #0
- Dan Dare #1 - #4
- Dan Dare Vol. 1: He Who Dares
- Dead Irons
- Death: The Deluxe Edition
- Death: The High Cost of Living #1 - #3
- Dejah of Mars
- Dejah Thoris (2019-) #1 - #8
- Devil's Highway Vol. 1
- Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor #1 - #5
- Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Vol. 1
- Dracula: Vlad the Impaler
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Vol. 2
- E-Ratic #2 - #5
- Erf
- Eva: Daughter of the Dragon: One-Shot
- Firefly #26
- Forever Home
- Frank Thorne's Red Sonja: Art Edition Vol. 2
- Frank Thorne's Red Sonja: Art Edition Vol. 3
- Freeway Fighter #1 - #4
- Freeway Fighter Vol. 1
- G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 1
- G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 2
- G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 3
- G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 4
- G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 5
- G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 6
- G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 7
- Garth Ennis' Jennifer Blood Omnibus Vol. 1
- George Perez: Storyteller
- George R.R. Martin's A Clash of Kings: The Comic Book Vol. 2
- George R.R. Martin's A Clash of Kings: The Comic Book Vol. 2 #8 and #9
- Global Frequency
- Goosebumps: Secrets of the Swamp #2 - #5 (of 5)
- Grendel, KY Vol. 1
- Gross Exaggerations: The Meshuga Comic Strips of Milt Gross
- Hack/Slash vs. Chaos #1 - #5
- Hack/Slash vs. Chaos Vol. 1
- Hotell
- House Of X/Powers Of X
- Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books
- James Patterson's Witch & Wizard: The Battle for Shadowland #1 - #4
- Jennifer Love Hewitt's Music Box #1 - #3
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: The Journey into the Mondo Leviadin Jo & Rus
- Joe Palooka #1 - #6 (of 6)
- Judge Dredd: False Witness #4
- Killing Red Sonja #1 - #4
- King In Black
- King In Black (2020-201) #3 - #5 (of 5)
- King of Nowhere
- Kiss
- Kiss: The Elder Vol. 2: Odyssey
- Kiss #6 - #10
- Kiss Forever Special
- Lone Ranger/Green Hornet: Champions Of Justice
- Lone Ranger/Green Hornet #1 - #5
- Lumberjanes
- Lumberjanes: End of Summer #1
- Lumberjanes Vol. 16
- Lumberjanes Vol. 17
- Luna #1
- Mann's World #1 - #4
- Marauders (2019-) #1 - #12
- Marauders by Gerry Duggan Vol. 1
- Marauders by Gerry Duggan Vol. 2
- Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal #1
- Masters Of Spanish Comic Book Art
- Mighty Morphin #4
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 14
- Mighty Mouse #1 - #5
- Mighty Mouse Vol. 1: Saving The Day
- Monkey vs Robot: The Complete Epic
- Monster on the Hill (Expanded Edition)
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #92 - #96
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Annual 2021
- My Little Pony/Transformers: Friendship in Disguise
- Newbury & Hobbes #1 - #4
- Newbury & Hobbes Vol. 1: The Undying
- Old Haunts Vol. 1
- Once & Future #16
- ORCS! #1
- Origins #4
- Power Rangers #4
- Powers Of X (2019) #1 - #6 (of 6)
- Red Border
- Redemption #1 - #4 (of 5)
- Red Sonja (2019-2021) #20 and #21
- Rise of the Black Panther (2018) #1 - #6 (of 6)
- Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time: Eye of the World #1.5
- Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time: Eye of the World #16 - #35
- Sally of the Wasteland
- Shaft: Imitation Of Life #1 - #4
- Sheena: Queen Of The Jungle #0 - #10
- Sheena: Queen Of The Jungle Vol. 1
- Sheena: Queen of the Jungle Vol. 2
- Solar: Man Of The Atom #9 - #12
- Solar: Man Of The Atom Vol. 3: Eclipse
- Something is Killing the Children #15
- Space Bastards Vol. 5
- Space Bastards Vol. 6
- Space Bastards Vol. 7
- Specter Inspectors #1
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2016-2019) #26 - #40
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2016-2019) Annual #2
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2016-2019) Annual #3
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra by Kieron Gillen Vol. 1
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 5: Worst Among Equals
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 6: Unspeakable Rebel Superweapon
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 7: A Rogue's End
- Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1 - #3
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Graphic Novel Adaptation
- Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler's Run #2 (of 2)
- Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars - Battle Tales
- Star Wars Adventures (2020-) #3 - #4
- Star Wars Adventures Vol. 11: Rise of the Wookiees
- Swashbucklers: The Saga Continues #1 - #5
- Tales of Army of Darkness
- The Best Of Vampirella Masters Series Omnibus
- The Blacklist #1 - #10
- The Blacklist Vol. 1
- The Blacklist Vol. 2
- The Devilers #4 - #7 (of 7): Digital Exclusive Edition
- The Dynamite Art of Alex Ross
- The Expanse #3
- The Green Hornet: Golden Age Re-Mastered #1 - #6
- The Green Hornet (2020) #1 - #4
- The Last Witch #2
- The Mask of Fudo Vol. 3: Fire
- The Mask of Fudo Vol. 4: Flesh
- The Red Mother #11
- The Resistance: Reborns - One Shot
- The Resistance: Uprising #1 and #2 (of 5)
- The Six Million Dollar Man: Season Six #1 - #6: Digital Exclusive Edition
- The Sovereigns: The End Of The Golden Age
- The Sovereigns #0 - #5
- The Tolkien Years of the Brothers Hildebrandt
- Thunda #1 - #5
- Transformers: Beast Wars #1 - #3
- Transformers (2019-) #24 - #28
- Transformers Galaxies #9 - #12
- Transformers Vol. 3: All Fall Down
- Transformers vs. Terminator #3 and #4 (of 4)
- Tribes: The Dog Years - Chapter 1 - 6
- Tricked
- Triple Helix #1 - #4 (of 4)
- Under-Earth
- Usagi Yojimbo: Origins Vol. 1
- Usagi Yojimbo: Wanderer’s Road #1 - #6 (of 7)
- Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics #7
- Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #9 and #10
- Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #21 - #62
- Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #64 - #73
- Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #75 - 82
- Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #84 - #86
- Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #88 - #90
- Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #92 - #106
- Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #108
- Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #110
- Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #112
- Voyage to the Stars #1 - #3 (of 4)
- Ward's Valley
- We Can Fix It
- Welcome To Forest Island
- Wellington
- Wellington #5 (of 5)
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead #4
- We Spoke Out: Comic Books and the Holocaust
- We Will Bury You #1 - #4
- What Am I Going To Do Without You?
- What If We Were…
- Where Are You, Leopold? Vol. 2: Hero in Plain Sight
- Why Did We Trust Him?
- Will You Still Love Me if I Wet the Bed?
- X-Force (2019-) #1 - #12
- X-Force by Benjamin Percy Vol. 1
- X-Force by Benjamin Percy Vol. 2
- Yam
- Ye
- Year Zero Vol. 2
- Year Zero Vol. 2 #3 - #5 (of 5)
- Yondu
- Yondu (2019-2020) #1 - #5 (of 5)
- You Don't Say
- Zero Girl
- Zombie War #1 - #2 (of 2)
