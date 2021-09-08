New on Comixology Unlimited (September 2021): All the comics, graphic novels arriving

Comixology Unlimited members have a lot to look forward to given the just-released list of September 2021 additions. If you like comics but are flustered by the rising costs of individual issues, Comixology Unlimited's $5.99/month service is something worth discovering, as it's a Netflix-style flat-rate comics reading platform.

The biggest addition to Comixology Unlimited this month is no doubt from IDW Publishing's G.I. Joe line. The first seven volumes of IDW's G.I. Joe run is here, which redefined the Real American Heroes and modernized them in a way that echoes to this day.

On the superhero front, Marvel Comics' current X-Men era is well-represented with the inaugural twin limited series House of X and Powers of X , along with the first 12 issues of both Excalibur and X-Force.

Marvel has also added the final two volumes of Ta-Nehisi Coates' recent Black Panther run, and both of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's Venom events - Absolute Carnage and King in Black.

On the other side of the fence, the final issues of Sean Gordon Murphy's Batman: White Knight, the original limited series, has been added to Comixology Unlimited. This sets up several subsequent series and the so-called 'Murphy-verse' inside the DC Omniverse.

Also from DC, Comixology Unlimited has added the two seminal Neil Gaiman, Chris Bachalo, and Mark Buckingham series Death and Death: The High Cost of Living.

If you're a Comixology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in September 2021:

Abbott 1973 #2

Absolute Carnage (2019) #1 - #5 (of 5)

Aliens: Earth War (1990) #1 - #4 (of 4)

Aliens: Genocide (1991-1992) #1 - #4 (of 4)

American Ronin #4 and #5 (of 5)

American Ronin Vol. 1

Animal Jam #0

Archangel 8

Bad Mother Vol. 1

Batman: White Knight (2017-2018) #3 - #8 (of 8)

Battlestar Galactica: Classic #0

Bettie Page: Unbound Collection

Bettie Page (2020) #3

Black Panther (2018-) #16 - #25

Black Panther Book 8: The Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda Part Three

Black Panther Book 9: The Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda Part Four

Bob's Burgers Ongoing #5 - #16

Bob's Burgers Vol. 2: Well Done

Bob's Burgers Vol. 3: Pan Fried

Bob's Burgers Vol. 4: Charbroiled

Boo, The World's Cutest Dog: A Walk In The Park

Boo, The World's Cutest Dog #1 - #3

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Faith #1

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #22

Byte-Sized #2 - #4 (of 4)

Byte-Sized Vol. 1

Canto & The City of Giants #1 (of 3)

Canto II: The Hollow Men #2 - #5 (of 5)

Casual Fling #1 - #4 (of 4)

Chained to the Grave #1 and #2 (of 5)

Chariot #1 - #3 (of 5)

Clumsy

Comic Book History of Animation #3 - #5 (of 5)

COVID Chronicles

Damsels: Mermaids #0

Dan Dare #1 - #4

Dan Dare Vol. 1: He Who Dares

Dead Irons

Death: The Deluxe Edition

Death: The High Cost of Living #1 - #3

Dejah of Mars

Dejah Thoris (2019-) #1 - #8

Devil's Highway Vol. 1

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor #1 - #5

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Vol. 1

Dracula: Vlad the Impaler

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Vol. 2

E-Ratic #2 - #5

Erf

Eva: Daughter of the Dragon: One-Shot

Firefly #26

Forever Home

Frank Thorne's Red Sonja: Art Edition Vol. 2

Frank Thorne's Red Sonja: Art Edition Vol. 3

Freeway Fighter #1 - #4

Freeway Fighter Vol. 1

G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 1

G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 2

G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 3

G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 4

G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 5

G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 6

G.I. Joe: The IDW Collection Vol. 7

Garth Ennis' Jennifer Blood Omnibus Vol. 1

George Perez: Storyteller

George R.R. Martin's A Clash of Kings: The Comic Book Vol. 2

George R.R. Martin's A Clash of Kings: The Comic Book Vol. 2 #8 and #9

Global Frequency

Goosebumps: Secrets of the Swamp #2 - #5 (of 5)

Grendel, KY Vol. 1

Gross Exaggerations: The Meshuga Comic Strips of Milt Gross

Hack/Slash vs. Chaos #1 - #5

Hack/Slash vs. Chaos Vol. 1

Hotell

House Of X/Powers Of X

Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books

James Patterson's Witch & Wizard: The Battle for Shadowland #1 - #4

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Music Box #1 - #3

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: The Journey into the Mondo Leviadin Jo & Rus

Joe Palooka #1 - #6 (of 6)

Judge Dredd: False Witness #4

Killing Red Sonja #1 - #4

King In Black

King In Black (2020-201) #3 - #5 (of 5)

King of Nowhere

Kiss

Kiss: The Elder Vol. 2: Odyssey

Kiss #6 - #10

Kiss Forever Special

Lone Ranger/Green Hornet: Champions Of Justice

Lone Ranger/Green Hornet #1 - #5

Lumberjanes

Lumberjanes: End of Summer #1

Lumberjanes Vol. 16

Lumberjanes Vol. 17

Luna #1

Mann's World #1 - #4

Marauders (2019-) #1 - #12

Marauders by Gerry Duggan Vol. 1

Marauders by Gerry Duggan Vol. 2

Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal #1

Masters Of Spanish Comic Book Art

Mighty Morphin #4

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 14

Mighty Mouse #1 - #5

Mighty Mouse Vol. 1: Saving The Day

Monkey vs Robot: The Complete Epic

Monster on the Hill (Expanded Edition)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #92 - #96

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Annual 2021

My Little Pony/Transformers: Friendship in Disguise

Newbury & Hobbes #1 - #4

Newbury & Hobbes Vol. 1: The Undying

Old Haunts Vol. 1

Once & Future #16

ORCS! #1

Origins #4

Power Rangers #4

Powers Of X (2019) #1 - #6 (of 6)

Red Border

Redemption #1 - #4 (of 5)

Red Sonja (2019-2021) #20 and #21

Rise of the Black Panther (2018) #1 - #6 (of 6)

Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time: Eye of the World #1.5

Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time: Eye of the World #16 - #35

Sally of the Wasteland

Shaft: Imitation Of Life #1 - #4

Sheena: Queen Of The Jungle #0 - #10

Sheena: Queen Of The Jungle Vol. 1

Sheena: Queen of the Jungle Vol. 2

Solar: Man Of The Atom #9 - #12

Solar: Man Of The Atom Vol. 3: Eclipse

Something is Killing the Children #15

Space Bastards Vol. 5

Space Bastards Vol. 6

Space Bastards Vol. 7

Specter Inspectors #1

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2016-2019) #26 - #40

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2016-2019) Annual #2

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2016-2019) Annual #3

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra by Kieron Gillen Vol. 1

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 5: Worst Among Equals

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 6: Unspeakable Rebel Superweapon

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 7: A Rogue's End

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1 - #3

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Graphic Novel Adaptation

Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler's Run #2 (of 2)

Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars - Battle Tales

Star Wars Adventures (2020-) #3 - #4

Star Wars Adventures Vol. 11: Rise of the Wookiees

Swashbucklers: The Saga Continues #1 - #5

Tales of Army of Darkness

The Best Of Vampirella Masters Series Omnibus

The Blacklist #1 - #10

The Blacklist Vol. 1

The Blacklist Vol. 2

The Devilers #4 - #7 (of 7): Digital Exclusive Edition

The Dynamite Art of Alex Ross

The Expanse #3

The Green Hornet: Golden Age Re-Mastered #1 - #6

The Green Hornet (2020) #1 - #4

The Last Witch #2

The Mask of Fudo Vol. 3: Fire

The Mask of Fudo Vol. 4: Flesh

The Red Mother #11

The Resistance: Reborns - One Shot

The Resistance: Uprising #1 and #2 (of 5)

The Six Million Dollar Man: Season Six #1 - #6: Digital Exclusive Edition

The Sovereigns: The End Of The Golden Age

The Sovereigns #0 - #5

The Tolkien Years of the Brothers Hildebrandt

Thunda #1 - #5

Transformers: Beast Wars #1 - #3

Transformers (2019-) #24 - #28

Transformers Galaxies #9 - #12

Transformers Vol. 3: All Fall Down

Transformers vs. Terminator #3 and #4 (of 4)

Tribes: The Dog Years - Chapter 1 - 6

Tricked

Triple Helix #1 - #4 (of 4)

Under-Earth

Usagi Yojimbo: Origins Vol. 1

Usagi Yojimbo: Wanderer’s Road #1 - #6 (of 7)

Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics #7

Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #9 and #10

Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #21 - #62

Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #64 - #73

Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #75 - 82

Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #84 - #86

Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #88 - #90

Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #92 - #106

Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #108

Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #110

Vampirella (Magazine 1969-1983) #112

Voyage to the Stars #1 - #3 (of 4)

Ward's Valley

We Can Fix It

Welcome To Forest Island

Wellington

Wellington #5 (of 5)

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #4

We Spoke Out: Comic Books and the Holocaust

We Will Bury You #1 - #4

What Am I Going To Do Without You?

What If We Were…

Where Are You, Leopold? Vol. 2: Hero in Plain Sight

Why Did We Trust Him?

Will You Still Love Me if I Wet the Bed?

X-Force (2019-) #1 - #12

X-Force by Benjamin Percy Vol. 1

X-Force by Benjamin Percy Vol. 2

Yam

Ye

Year Zero Vol. 2

Year Zero Vol. 2 #3 - #5 (of 5)

Yondu

Yondu (2019-2020) #1 - #5 (of 5)

You Don't Say

Zero Girl

Zombie War #1 - #2 (of 2)

