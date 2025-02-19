The Killer – the hitman comic that inspired the Michael Fassbender movie of the same name – returns with Affairs of the State II

The Killer, the long-running French comic which inspired David Fincher's 2023 film starring Michael Fassbender, is returning for a new series at BOOM! Studios. Subtitled Affairs of the State II, the new series also marks the return of the comic's creators Matz and Luc Jacamon.

"In a cabin deep in the mountains of the South of France, the Killer has set up a new base of operations," reads BOOM!'s official synopsis for the new run. "From this remote hideout, he accepts each new mission with calculated precision, never straying from the assignment and always returning to this safe haven in the immediate aftermath. This practiced routine is suddenly disrupted when he discovers that he has some…unexpected neighbors. This unanticipated development seems to have the potential to finally alter the way the Killer sees the world, but for a man in his line of work, change isn’t just dangerous. It’s deadly."

Image 1 of 6 Unlettered interior pages from The Killer: Affairs of the State II. (Image credit: BOOM! Studios) Unlettered interior pages from The Killer: Affairs of the State II. (Image credit: BOOM! Studios) Unlettered interior pages from The Killer: Affairs of the State II. (Image credit: BOOM! Studios) Unlettered interior pages from The Killer: Affairs of the State II. (Image credit: BOOM! Studios) Tyler Boss's variant cover for The Killer: Affairs of the State II. (Image credit: BOOM! Studios) Luc Jacamon's main cover for The Killer: Affairs of the State II. (Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

The first issue of the new series will be available with main cover art by Jacamon, plus variants by Tyler Boss and Christian Ward. You can see Jacamon and Boss's covers, plus a selection of unlettered pages previewing some of the beautiful and suitably chilly art from the series in the gallery above.

The Killer originally ran in comics from 1998 to 2014. The series returned in 2020 following a six year gap with The Killer: Affairs of the State – an umbrella title for a further five stories that wrapped up in 2023 with 'La face cachée de l'abîme' ('The Hidden Side of the Abyss', according to Google Translate), which BOOM! Studios also published in English.

The Killer: Affairs of the State II is published by BOOM! Studios/Archaia in May 2025.

