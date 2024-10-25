The Girl with All the Gifts and Lucifer writer Mike Carey's new series Ghostbox is a horror story with a fantasy twist

Halloween is almost upon us and ComiXology Originals are getting in the spooky season mood with a creepy new five-issue limited series from Lucifer writer Mike Carey, artist Pablo Raimondi, and colorist José Villarrubia.

In Ghostbox, two sisters receive an unexpected inheritance from a mysterious uncle: a house in a remote part of Cornwall. Travelling there to check it out, they discover a cluttered ruin full of junk, including an old musical box. When they start to put the items on eBay, however, they're surprised by how much attention they get. Soon their lives are in danger from an inhuman threat...

We've read the first issue and Ghostbox is a terrific horror thriller that takes the time to build up a suitably sinister atmosphere before moving into more fantastical territory. We've got an exclusive preview of the first few pages from the new series, which you can read in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: ComiXology Originals) (Image credit: ComiXology Originals) (Image credit: ComiXology Originals) (Image credit: ComiXology Originals) (Image credit: ComiXology Originals) (Image credit: ComiXology Originals) The cover for GhostBox #1. (Image credit: ComiXology Originals) (Image credit: ComiXology Originals)

Ghostbox is one of five new books coming over the next few months from the imprint, in a deal inked with indie publisher Mad Cave Studios.

Stillman is a new crime thriller from writer Curt Pires and a rotating list of artists, which launches in December. Budding Crisis from writer MK Reed and artist Jonathan Hill is a fantasy series about a wish-granting plant and follows in January. There will also be a second series of Scott and Jack Snyder's By a Thread, and original horror graphic novel The 99 Legs by Michael W. Conrad and artist Noah Bailey, both to follow in Spring 2025. Other creatives also involved with projects coming soon from ComiXology Originals include John Romita, Jr., Alex Segura, Valeria Favoccia, Tom Morello, and more.

Ghostbox #1 is published by ComiXology Originals on October 29.

These are the best horror comics artists of all time.