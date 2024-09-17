The Fantastic Four gets Disney-fied as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy become the FF in a new mash-up comic
Mickey is Mister Fantastic, Donald Duck is the Thing, Minnie is the Invisible Woman, and Goofy is the Human Torch in What If...? Mickey and Friends Became the Fantastic Four
Marvel and Disney are at it again with another What If…? mash-up one-shot that puts beloved Disney characters in the role of classic Marvel heroes. This time, it's Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four, with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy taking on the identities of Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Thing, and the Human Torch.
Written by Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and drawn by artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four retells a Disney-fied version of the FF's origin before pitting the nascent superhero team against the FF's earliest foe, the Mole Man. But naturally, since he's also got a Disney twist, this time it's Mole Pete, as in Goofy's gruff frenemy.
Here's a gallery of covers for the one-shot including the main cover by interior artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio along with variant covers by Phil Noto and Chrissie Zullo.
"Mickey has stretching powers! Minnie can turn invisible! Goofy can burst into flame! Donald has become some kind of rocky…THING! With these incredible powers they vow to help those in need as — the FANTASTIC FOUR," reads Marvel's official description of the one-shot. "And they'll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop Mole Pete from destroying Duckburg! But how did they get their super-powers? Find out in this fantastic origin special!"
"As a huge FF fan myself, I can tell you this issue will tickle your nostalgic funny bone, bringing the spirit of Marvel's first family to a story I can only describe as Funtastic!" says Editor Mark Paniccia in a statement.
Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four #1 goes on sale January 8.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)