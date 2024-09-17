The Fantastic Four gets Disney-fied as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy become the FF in a new mash-up comic

Marvel and Disney are at it again with another What If…? mash-up one-shot that puts beloved Disney characters in the role of classic Marvel heroes. This time, it's Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four, with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy taking on the identities of Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Thing, and the Human Torch.

Written by Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and drawn by artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four retells a Disney-fied version of the FF's origin before pitting the nascent superhero team against the FF's earliest foe, the Mole Man. But naturally, since he's also got a Disney twist, this time it's Mole Pete, as in Goofy's gruff frenemy.

Here's a gallery of covers for the one-shot including the main cover by interior artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio along with variant covers by Phil Noto and Chrissie Zullo.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Mickey has stretching powers! Minnie can turn invisible! Goofy can burst into flame! Donald has become some kind of rocky…THING! With these incredible powers they vow to help those in need as — the FANTASTIC FOUR," reads Marvel's official description of the one-shot. "And they'll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop Mole Pete from destroying Duckburg! But how did they get their super-powers? Find out in this fantastic origin special!"

"As a huge FF fan myself, I can tell you this issue will tickle your nostalgic funny bone, bringing the spirit of Marvel's first family to a story I can only describe as Funtastic!" says Editor Mark Paniccia in a statement.

Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four #1 goes on sale January 8.

