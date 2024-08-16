Get an advance look at Venom War: Lethal Protectors with a preview of interior pages and an early solicitation reveal
Check out a preview of Venom War: Lethal Protectors #1 combined with an early reveal of the cover and solicit for November's #3
Begun, the Venom War has, and no sooner has Eddie Brock himself declared the start of the big symbiote conflict than it is wrapping itself around a whole corner of the Marvel Universe with multiple tie-ins. And now, we've got an early look at some unlettered pages from November's Venom War: Lethal Protectors #1, which kicks off the limited series starring Silver Sable and her cadre of symbiote mercenaries.
Venom War: Lethal Protectors is written by Sabir Pirzada with art by Luca Maresca. You can check out the gallery of pages right here:
And if that's not enough, we've also got the early reveal of the cover and official solicit text for Venom War: Lethal Protectors #3, the final issue in the limited series. Check out the cover by Creees Lee, followed by the solicitation text:
"SHRIEK VS. THE SYMBIOTE SQUAD! SILVER SABLE and her symbiote squad launch a desperate last-ditch plan to stop the zombiote outbreak for good! But they didn’t count on a traitor in their midst – or on a living, breathing, screaming anti-symbiote weapon to escape."
Venom War #1 kicked off the symbiote-centric crossover which, it has been said by writer Al Ewing, will crown the "one true Venom," by putting the Venom symbiote back on none other than Peter Parker.
Still, with Eddie Brock and his son Dylan Brock at the center of the Venom War crossover, it's a safe bet that one of them will wind up as the aforementioned "one true Venom," and, no offense to Dylan, our money is on Eddie.
Venom War: Lethal Protectors #1 goes on sale September 18 followed by #2 on October 23, and finally Venom War: Lethal Protectors #3 in November.
